APC Group Pledges Support for Sani Musa as National Chairman

Laleye Dipo

As the dates for the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) draws near, a group in Niger state, The APC Progressive Vanguard (TAPV) is seeking divine intervention for the victory of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a contenders for the national chairmanship position of the party.

The group has, therefore, directed that prayers should be held in churches and mosques for God to give victory to Senator Musa.

The Chairman of the TAPV, Mr. Abdullahi Bawa, said when he led some members of the organisation drawn from the 25 local governments of the state to pay a solidarity visit on the Sani Musa Advisory Council Chairman, Mr. Babasule Bissala, in Minna, yesterday that “we have also commenced prayers in mosques and churches across the 25 LGAs of Niger State to seek spiritual blessing for the Sani Musa Chairmanship Project, the prayers will be held regularly till we achieve success.”

Bawa said though the group is assured of victory, it has to resort to God to seal the aspiration with the lid of success.

He pledged their support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to become the national chairman of the APC because “among those aspiring for the national chairmanship of the party Senator Sani Musa towers above them all because of his ability to carry everyone along and his level headedness.

“He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country. He is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily,” Abdullahi declared.

He observed that Senator Musa “is the only person that can further unite all the groups in our party and lead our party to victory in the 2023 general elections” before soliciting for the support of all stakeholders to ensure the realisation of the objective.

Abdullahi, therefore, said the group would be in the vanguard of the campaign for the election of Musa as chairman, promising to mobilise support by going to all the states of the federation to woo delegates.

Responding the Chairman of the Advisory Council, Mr. Baba Sule Bissala, appreciated the support of the group and assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure victory in the national convention.

“We have been reaching out to all the stakeholders. They have assured us of their support. We are sure the support will translate to victory in the convention,” Bissala said.

He also said that the advisory council is satisfied with the support so far given to Senator Musa by members of the APC and the people of Niger State in his bid to become the national chairman of our great party, saying “his (Musa’s) success will be victory for the entire people of Niger State.”

The advisory council applauded the steps taken so far by the Convention Planning Committee in the march towards the February 26 convention.

It advised that Buni and his team should continue to be transparent in order to justify the confidence of all stakeholders.

