Anambra NLC Crisis: Wabah Accused of Instigating Division in Union

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Ayuba Wabah-led Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been accused of allegedly instigating division in the Anambra State chapter of the congress.

The leadership of the union in Anambra State led by Humphrey Nwafor and past state chairmen of the congress met and reviewed the leadership crisis in the state, alleging that the national president of the NLC was bent of foisting Mrs. Chinwe Orizu on the chapter.

Nwafor and Orizu have been having running battles over who heads the Anambra State chapter of NLC, with the Wabah-led executive backing Orizu, while the Anambra State Government recognises and deals with Nwafor.

Nwafor, who addressed the state workers at the Labour House, Awka, said: “We cannot allow outsiders to foist a leadership on us. The national president wants to use his office to foist Chinwe on us because they both come from the Medical and Health Workers’ Union, but we will not allow that.

“Anambra State NLC is known for peace and unity of purpose. The state government, having been satisfied with reports it got from proceedings of the state executive council, has congratulated us via a letter.”

Former chairmen of state congress, who backed Nwafor, included Mr. Anthony Ugozor, Goddy Ibekwe, and Patrick Obianyor.

Meanwhile, the NLC President, Wabah,

During a visit to Anambra State yesterday validated the leadership of Orizu, insisting that she is the authentic leader in the state.

Waba, who was represented by the General-Secretary of the congress, Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja, described the Nwafor executive as illegal.

The national body of the union, while validating the Orizu-led executive, also issued letters to security agencies, insisting that the only authorised NLC leadership in the state was the one led by Orizu.

