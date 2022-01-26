Osun 2022: Oyetola Collects Nomination Forms to Seek Reelection

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday received the Expression of Intention and Nomination Forms earlier obtained in Abuja on his behalf by some friends, political associates and well-wishers.

He also seized the occasion to confirm his intention to contest for second term in office.

He expressed his desire to consolidate the giant strides his administration had laboured vigorously for and further entrench good governance.

This is even as the governor began his strategic engagement tour of all councils in the state yesterday.

Receiving the form at Osogbo, Governor Oyetola expressed gratitude to the people of the state, particularly his political associates that purchased the form for him, saying, “this is a rare honour coming to me to serve my people for another term.

“I thank the people that purchased the form for me for the rare commitment they displayed. I was not informed they wanted to do so. I heard the news when I was planning on how to get it. For them to have gone this far, it is an inspiration to do more, not to be deterred.

“I accept without any reservation your request for me to run for another four years. I want to assure you, God willing, the best is yet to come.

“The four years is about building the foundation and the next four years by the grace of God is building on the foundation. As you all know, we were challenged by so many things, yet we did not disappoint you. The reward for hard-work is more work. We will not be deterred, we will do more.

“We thank you all. You are our back bones; you are behind us and there is nothing to fear. We will turn around the fortunes of this state. We want the state to be reckoned with in the comity of states.

“It is a question of commitment, focus, vision and choosing the right people to surround us. God has been very kind to us. Democracy is about competition. We are not afraid of competition; we are ready for it. I promise by the grace of Almighty God, we are not going to disappoint you,” Oyetola added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Osun Elders Caucus called “Igbimo Agba”, Mr. Sola Akinwumi, expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Oyetola to take the party to victory, saying the party leaders were resolute to work assiduously for his ambition and get him re-elected.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

