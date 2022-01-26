Kano Agro-pastoral Projects Earmark N10.9bn for Crops Intervention

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has budgeted N10, 934, 005, 270 for the 2022 fiscal year, the state Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, has revealed.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Kano yesterday, which was signed by the Communication Officer of the project, Mr. Ameen K. Yassar, Project Coordinator, Mr. Ibrahim Garba, said: “The lion share of about nine percent of the total money was budgeted for crops and legume value chain interventions for smallholder farmers across the state, which will be conducted with technical cooperation of Sasakawa Africa and KNARDA.”

The financial plan was approved during a meeting of the project’s Steering Committee chaired by the state Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

He stated that “a substantial amount was set aside for the development of 1, 000 hectares of land at Watari Irrigation Project, expected to impact at least 4, 000 farmers.”

Muhammad announced that the budget entails a cattle and small ruminants fattening schemes with 50 percent matching grants, adding that it is in addition to a small ruminants breeding scheme.

“We are embarking upon these schemes to strengthen the role of livestock in rural livelihood improvement, economic development, and especially because they are the main source of meat,” he stated.

On Dansoshiya Grazing Reserve, he stated that several physical works were scheduled for execution in the settlement this year, highlighting that the projects include infrastructure and grazing land development.

According to Muhammad, the construction of feeder roads in some parts of the state, Dawanau market infrastructure and the establishment of 40 milk collection centres are among the project’s priorities for the year, likewise commercial large scale fodder production, small holder fodder production and improvement of crop residue utilisation.

He thanked the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds for timely release of funds for the project execution, stressing that their commitment has encouraged the Project Management Unit of the KSADP to strive for success.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

