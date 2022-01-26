Iwobi Vows Eagles Will Return Stronger

Alex Iwobi has vowed the Super Eagles will fight their way back to the top after the disappointment of exiting the AFCON by the Round of 16.

The Eagles were stunned 1-0 by a depleted Tunisia Sunday night in Garoua.

And to add to the misery Everton star Iwobi was sent off midway through the second half for dangerous play.

Iwobi has remained undaunted and promised the Eagles will come back even stronger.

“Moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish. As much as it’s part of football, we came for more,” ScoreNigeriaquoted Iwobi as revealing in an emotional message on social media yesterday.

“Our fans who shared these moments with us both in Cameroon and across the world deserved more!

“The beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far round the corner.

“We will be back to fight for our nation, stronger.

“We owe it to you.

“And I owe to myself.

“Thank you for all the words of support and encouragement – it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Iwobi will on account of his red card miss Nigeria’s final 2022 World Cup playoffs against rivals Ghana in March.

