I’m Not Under Investigation By EFCC, Says Ikpea

Peter Uzoho

Chairman of Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Chief Leemon Ikpea, yesterday denied being under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over any fraudulent business transaction with the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke

In a statement issued in Lagos, Ikpea, debunked any allegation of fraudulent dealings with the former minister.

He described such allegation as false and self-serving, adding: “As a businessman, I am known for integrity and transparency in my dealings. As such I have never been found wanting or linked to any fraudulent business operations anywhere in the world.

“I detest in the strongest terms, this spurious and unfounded allegation directed against my reputation which I have built over the years.

“If any person is in doubt, such a person can seek clarification from the EFCC management on this issue. “I need to add that through hard work and sacrifices, my company has been adding value to the Nigerian economy by creating jobs for millions of Nigerians directly and indirectly since 1991, as well as meeting our tax liabilities to the government”

He said the statement became necessary to allay the concern of the company’s stakeholders, host communities, business associates and the many thousands of persons directly or indirectly deriving their livelihood from his businesses as well as the public at large.

