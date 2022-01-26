House Leader, Doguwa, Welcomes 28th Child, Target’s 30 Before 2023 Election

Udora Orizu

The Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has announced that one of his wives, has given birth to a child.

With the new addition, Doguwa, who’s 56 years, now has 28 children.

At the plenary yesterday, the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, congratulated the lawmaker on the delivery of his new born.

Responding, Doguwa said the child (a baby girl) was born in the last 24 hours, adding that plans were in top gear to make them 30 before the 2023 election.

He said: “This is no longer news. It is no longer news because this thing happened in the last 24 hours. It is true that my beloved family has gotten an additional one person. It is a baby girl. Bouncing! The mother and the baby are hale and hearty.

“The husband is still active. I am here. And I thank God that I kept my word with the House that while I had 27, I promised you that I would continue counting. I want by the grace of God and your prayers that the count would continue.”

Speaking further, the lawmaker jokingly made case for households with 30 members to have a polling unit.

“Now that we are considering the Electoral Act amendment, I would also add when we get to the floor, perhaps, in the Committee of the Whole, I would appeal to my members so that we suspend relevant rules and we have a clause in the Electoral Act, where it permits families that do have up to 30 kids in their homes to have an electoral polling unit in that family,” he added

Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajbiamila, while reacting, asked if he was working towards a polling unit in his house with two to go

Ado-Doguwa, however, replied, saying: “At least, between now and 2023 – before the elections come – if you allow that, then I would have a polling unit within my home.”

