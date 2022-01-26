FUOYE Faults Sacked Lecturers’ Claim over Reinstatement

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has accused two of its sacked lecturers, Dr. Akinyemi Omonijo and Prof. Adeyemi Oluwagbemiga, of misleading the public over the true nature of issues they had with the university on their employment status.

They were sacked for alleged gross misconduct and a breach of the university regulations.

While Omonijo had an out-of-court settlement, leading to a notice of his reinstatement as ordered by the National Industrial Court, Akure division, the university had appealed a ruling delivered in favour of Oluwagbemiga at the appellate court.​

But rather than setting the record straight, the two sacked lecturers had falsely accused FUOYE of disobeying a court order which mandated their reinstatement.

In a statement signed by the university’s spokesperson, Foluso Ogunmodede, the management faulted the false claims by Omonijo and Oluwagbemiga, insisting that they had been recalcitrant and untruthful in the matter.

The management said while Omonijo had failed to honour terms of the settlement provided by the university council as a pre-condition for his full reinstatement, the court’s ruling in favour of Oluwagbemiga was already being challenged at the appellate court of which he was fully aware until the final determination of the appeal.

The university also noted that Oluwagbemiga was not a party to the consent judgment regarding Omonijo.

FUOYE stated that the latest action of Omonijo and Oluwagbemiga, which had again spread falsehood to the public through the media, amounted to a deliberate act of bringing the school into disrepute.

“What is expected of Omonijo in accordance to the rules of engagement of the university, FUOYE Governing Council directed Omonijo to append his signature to the terms of reference, which would ensure that he would put up good behaviour and remain law-abiding before he would be fully reinstated,” explained the university.​

