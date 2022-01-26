Former Secretary to Lagos Govt, Adeniran-Ogunsanya, is Dead

Segun James

The former Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG) and a leader of the splinter group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, has died. She died in Lagos in the early hours of yesterday following a brief illness at the age of 74.

Adeniran-Ogunsanya was the daughter of former state Commissioner for Education and political leader in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

While lamenting her death, the leader of Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide, described her death as painful beyond words, insisting that the motherly role the Ikorodu-born politician played in driving the mission of the Lagos4Lagos Movement is invaluable.

He noted that she was a great pillar of support and encouragement to him and members of the movement, adding that she stood decidedly by the movement at a time when it was dangerous and unfashionable to associate with us.

Olajide stressed that ‘Mama Jandor’, as she was fondly called, remained unequivocal on her stance against the oppressors of the vulnerable residents of Lagos.

He said: “I still can’t believe that Mama Jandor is gone. I am pained but I choose to celebrate the very exemplary, fruitful life she lived while she was with us. I have lost a mother, an encourager, a confidant and a foremost believer in our cause to birth a Lagos that works for all.”

Recalling some of the great moments he had with the former Lagos SSG, the group leader revealed that despite her age, Ogunsanya was actively involved in all the activities of the movement, noting that the Lagos4Lagos women wing would miss her motherly role and support.

Olajide said: “How do I quantify the huge vacuum her death will create? She was a colossus, an amiable fighter who rallied our women and provided support without asking for anything.

“On behalf of the members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, the apex body, which she diligently served as the chairperson until her death, I want to express our condolences to her immediate and political family in Ikorodu and Lagos State at large. We wish our dear mother eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

