AFN Postpones All-Comers Competition to Honour Late Ebewele

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has postponed this weekend’s All-Comers competition as a mark of honour for late Brown Ebewele. The competition, scheduled for Asaba clashes with the funeral rite for its former technical director, Ebewele who will be committed to mother earth on Friday in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government, Edo State. In a statement signed by AFN Secretary General, Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku,

the postponement became necessary because of the former Nigeria decathlon king’s burial programme which begins with a vigil mass on Thursday at his Benin city residence.

“The postponement of the AFN All-Comers competition is in honour of our departed hero, Hon Brown Ebewele whose burial ceremony is scheduled to hold from 27th to 30th January, 2022,” read the statement. Ebewele died on December 31, 2021 after a brief illness and his funeral rites will start with the vigil mass on Thursday while there will be a lying-in-state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Friday morning. The body of the late sports icon fondly called the ‘Juju man’, will be moved to Uromi for a funeral mass before he would be committed to mother earth later that day.

