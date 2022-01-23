Onekhena Dies at 65

A certified and chartered accountant of repute and Chief Executive Officer, Crown Height Consulting Services, Mr. George Onekhena has passed on.

President, the Executive Council and Board of Trustees of Ikpomaza Old Students Association, Mr. Roland Otaru (SAN) announced the passing of Mr Onekhena recently in the United States, aged 65.

Onekhena was CEO, Crown Height Consulting Services, Deputy Commissioner, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Abuja; Executive Director Finance, Lion of Africa Insurance Company Limited, Non-Executive Director Financial Reporting Council (FRC); and Managing Partner, George Andrews.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

