NIS in Major Shake-up, Redeploys Six ACGs, 26 Comptrollers

Michael Olugbode

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a major shake-up in its senior staff with the redeployment of six Assistant Comptrollers General and 26 Comptrollers.

This was revealed in a statement the spokesman of the service, Amos Okpu issued on behalf of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Idris yesterday.

The statement said the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration has approved a major senior staff shake-up involving six Assistant Comptrollers General and 26 Comptrollers.

The statement said In the posting order with reference number NIS/ADM/4422/V/832/16 and dated 21st January 2022, the senior officers were moved across commands and formations within the country as follows:

The statement said: “Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone “F” Ibadan, ACG DE Amahian has been moved to the Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) at the Service Headquarters while ACG LE Oemi-Ockiya formerly in PRS, proceeds to Ibadan to replace him;

“The Assistant Comptroller General in charge Investigation and Compliance, ACG AO Esekhagbe moves to the Migration Directorate while ACG UA Auna who before now was the Principal Staff Officer to the Acting Comptroller General is deployed to the Investigation and Compliance Directorate;

“The Assistant Comptroller General in charge of General Services at the Service Headquarters, ACG OG Osisanya fdc, proceeds to Lagos as the new Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’ while ACG EI Inok formerly the Zonal Coordinator of Zone ‘H’ Makurdi has been moved to the Service Headquarters to be in charge of Budget.

“Some of the Comptrollers deployed include the following: The current Lagos State Command Comptroller, AB Aliyu fsi has been moved to the Service Headquarters as the Principal Staff Officer to the Acting Comptroller General while Comptroller Bagiwa Mani formerly of Kaduna State Command will take over as the Lagos State Command Comptroller;

“Comptroller K Nandap formerly in charge of Plateau State Command is now the Comptroller of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja while Comptroller Chris Nomhwaange replaces her as the new Comptroller of Plateau State Command;

“Also deployed are Comptrollers YU Galma formerly in Zone ‘B’ Kaduna and NI Eneregbu of HRM Service Headquarters, who have now been moved to head Seme Border Command and Mfun Border Command respectively.

“Meanwhile, Comptroller ES Fagbamigbe moves to Idi-Iroko Border Command while Comptroller G Bello of Kano State Command moves to Katsina State to swap with Comptroller Muazu Abdulrazaq who now moves to Kano State Command.”

While noting that the posting is with immediate effect, the acting comptroller general enjoined the officers to deepen their contributions to the ongoing reform efforts in the Service at their various commands and formations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

