Military Trains 103 Kaduna Youths on Armed Combat

Meanwhile, as part of efforts of the military aimed at tackling insecurity in southern parts of Kaduna State, the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has trained 103 youths on armed combat and intelligence gathering.

The graduation ceremony of the trainees took place yesterday at the OPSH Sector 7 Command in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Speaking at the graduation of the trainees, Commander of the sector, Col. Timothy Opurum, said the formation and training of the civilians were informed by the displacement of some communities by bandits in 2021.

“What brought about this training is the displacement of people living in Jankasa and Kachechere villages under Ungwan Gaya District.

“When I took over, I discovered that no people were living in those areas because of an incident that happened in that place last year.

“Based on that, I drew these youths from among all the indigenes that had been displaced from that place and gave them basic training.”

“This is to enable the people to retake their lands, especially as we are approaching a new farming season,” he added.

He thanked the Commander of OPSH, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, for his support.

