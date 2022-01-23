Boko Haram Invades Chibok, Razes Church, Abducts 15 Girls

Piyemi, a village in Chibok Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State, has come under the onslaught of Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province, local vigilantes have disclosed.

Consequently, according to the local vigilantes, the terrorists razed a church and abducted 15 girls in a village close Chibok town.

One of the local vigilantes confirmed the incident yesterday, disclosing that the terrorists attacked the village Thursday at about 7:00 p.m.

According to the vigilante, a church has been razed and 15 girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in a village near Chibok LGA, Borno State, following an attack. Apart from the abduction of 15 girls and the razing of the church, he added that a local vigilante was also killed during the attack.

He added that the name of the village is Piyemi, the same area where a Pastor, Bulus Yukura, was kidnapped in December 2020.

He said the assailants targeted the community church EYN NO 1 Pemi.

Another vigilante disclosed that those abducted were picked from houses around the church.

He said the girls, who were abducted, “are between the ages of 10 to 13, according to villagers.

Chibok local government is located in the southern axis of the state. These attacks have become common in Chibok and environs, with many unreported which security sources attribute to its proximity to the Sambisa forest.

Sambisa has been a known base of the outlawed Boko Haram militia, loyal to the late Shekau.

Locals say attacks are more frequent during dry seasons as the terrain is more motorable for the insurgents.

“The mud during the rainy season impedes their movement which is why we were able to access our farms. But once the rain stops and everywhere becomes dry these attacks are common. We need help,” the vigilante cried out.

In November, the Commanding Officer of the 28 Task Force located in Chibok Brig General Dzarma Zirkushu was killed in an ambush on his way to provide enforcement to troops in distress in the next town.

Pockets of attacks have continued ever since, worsening in recent times in villages on the fringes of the dreaded forest.

In April 2014, 276 female students, mostly Christian between 16 and 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

Prior to the raid, the school had been closed for four weeks due to deteriorating security conditions. But the girls were in attendance in order to take final exams in physics.

About 57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported, and others have been rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces on various occasions.

Hopes have been raised that the 219 remaining girls might be released, however some girls are believed to be dead

