A Peek Into the World of Adeolu Adeboye

2022 is shaping up to be an awesome year for many Nigerians. Due to the wind of change and progress currently sweeping across the country’s corporate corridor, another individual has found the doors of opportunity and fortune opened to them. The individual in question is none other than Adeolu Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye. As things stand presently, Adeboye has been made the Chairman of the board of Directors at Ronchess Global Resources Plc.

Adeboye is an established software engineer with enough experience dragging behind him to throw despair at Ronchess’ competitors. Other Ronchess appointees on the list are Niyi Ogunnowo who will serve as co-Chairman, Okafor Akalaka, Temitope Adeboye, Tope Adebosin, Lanre Ladipo, Leon Kelly, Nasir Muhammad, and Christopher Egba Oruete (ESQ.)

Adeboye reportedly is a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom (UK). In truth, he is much more than this. He used to be—and still is—a principal figure in several sectors including insurance, retail, power, and construction. Moreover, even as a practising engineer, Adeboye spent a decade in the UK and made a colourfully loud name for himself before gliding back home to contribute to the development of Nigeria.Adeboye’s ascension to the big league comes after Ronchess’ successful listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). Thus, Ronchess’ status as a leading construction company with fingers in traffic solutions and procurement services has grown brighter. In other words, this is an opportune time for Adeboye, a window that was open solely for his sake.

