Winners Get N1m in Ceniplug VGC Badminton Open

With a view to growing badminton in Nigeria, sports marketing firm Ceniplug has held the 2021 edition of VGC Badminton Open, with winners receiving one million naira prize money and souvenirs.

The event, which was held at Victoria Garden City, Lagos, recorded about five hundred participants.

In the male category, Obinna Igwe emerged winner of the male singles while Jacob Ife was runner-up.

In the female category, Ruth Toju Danbaki emerged winner of the female singles while Chineye Oguejiofor got the silver medal.

In the mixed doubles category, Obinna Igwe and Thelma Ajomiwe got the gold medals while Mr. Osuyi Ik and Ruth Danbaki were runner-up champions.

Speaking on the essence of the event, Tosan Emmanuel Lori, founder of Ceniplug and coordinator of the VGC Badminton Club said, “keeping fit through physical activities and sports have many benefits for the body. Sports is also a lucrative business at the professional level. Grooming talents that can represent the country on the global stage is a laudable activity that one can be proud of. This badminton open serves as both a recreational activity and a talent grooming event.

“We are a badminton club with a focus on training and developing players whether they are completely new to the sport or at the professional level. We have a proven track record. Our facilities have outdoor artificial grass turf courts that feature lighting and airflow flooring design to prevent injuries. We also provide a party room for private events and a studying/working area for members and residents.”

“We ensure our members have outside exposures. We get invitations to events for ratings and external interactions with other clubs. We will be traveling to Abuja in February, Jalingo in April, Dubai, and Kaduna before the middle of the year for more invitational matches,” Tosan said.

