ITPN Charges Members on Professional Practice

Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has urged tourism professionals in the country to always uphold the standards and principles of the institute, towards a vibrant and viable industry.

President of the institute, Abiodun Odusanwo gave the admonition in Abuja recently at the induction of Ayo Olumoko as ITPN National Vice President for SouthWest zone.

At the event which was well attended by tourism stakeholders, the President urged members to work in unity towards achieving the ideals of the institute.

He reiterated the key objectives of the institute as promoting professional ethics and efficiency in tourism administration and practice as well as provision of continuous professional development and education aimed at guaranteeing excellent standards, amongst others.

Odusanwo while presenting the Certificate of Office to Olumoko extolled the exemplary qualities of the new National Vice President, as he urged others to emulate him.

He said, “I implore every one of us to remain steadfast as ambassadors of ITPN in the promotion of its aims and objectives to the larger Nigerian society and importantly, to critical key players and stakeholders in the travel, tourism, culture, hospitality, and creative industry as well as allied branches.”

Responding, Olumoko who is also the Chairman of Infogem thanked the leadership of the institute and sought the cooperation of stakeholders.

He maintained that tourism, especially cultural tourism remained one of the country’s untapped goldmines which if properly harnessed would lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and create employment opportunities.

