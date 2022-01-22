Delta Traditional Rulers’ Council Dissolved, Okowa Commends HRM Efeizomor II for Impactful Tenure

Omon-Julius Onabu

The Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has been dissolved following the expiration of the tenure of the executive committee led by its Chairman, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Oyinke Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, who announced this in a statement in Asaba yesterday, January 21, 2022, said that dissolution of the council was approved by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The statement also conveyed commendation from the governor for what it described as the impactful contributions of the royal fathers to peace and security in the state, particularly under the leadership of Obi Efeizomor II, who had assumed the body’s mantle of leadership following the demise of the HRM Ogiame Atuwase II, Olu of Warri.

The statement by the SSG said, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the highly esteemed traditional rulers of Delta State and Deltans in general, that the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the dissolution of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council. The dissolution is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the Council.”

The statement, which noted that the Council would be reconstituted in due course, further said, “I hereby convey the gratitude of the Governor of Delta State and, indeed Deltans at large, to members of the Council for their very impactful contributions to the governance of the state during the period of their stewardship.”

Until his appointment as the substantive chairman of the state council of traditional rulers in September 2016, HRM Obi Efeizomor II chaired the body in acting capacity following the demise of the former chairman and Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase II.

Efeizomor II was Deputy Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council under the chairmanship of HRM Ogiame Atuwatse II.

At his inauguration as Chairman by Governor Okowa, Obi Efeizomor II, who was then aged 78, pledged his readiness to deploy his wealth of experience in the office by working with his brother royal fathers in ensuring unity and peaceful environment across the state as well as supporting the state government to achieve the goals of its developmental agenda.

While urging for cooperation of all Nigerians to see “light at the end of the tunnel” despite the downturn in the nation’s economy, he used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians to ensure the success of democracy in the country.

Obi Efeizomor II, the chairman of the dissolved Council of Traditional Rulers, is one of the longest reigning monarchs in Delta State, having ascended the stool of Owa Kingdom about 62 years ago.

