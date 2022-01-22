Alumona, AAAN Vice President, Becomes APCON Fellow

Vice President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Managing Director of Strategic Outcomes Limited, an integrated brand solutions firm, Jenkins Alumona, has been inducted into the fellowship cadre of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Alumona was inducted on Wednesday along with 62 other professionals into the highest cadre of advertising practice at the investiture ceremony, which held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos

Speaking at the event, APCON Registrar/CEO, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, noted that the inductees met all the requirements stipulated by law for APCON fellowship.

A seasoned professional with over three decades’ experience spanning print journalism, broadcasting and marketing communications, Alumona has deployed his expertise in building brands such as MultiChoice, Lagos Internal Revenue Service and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) among others.

Alumona was educated at Anambra State University (now Enugu State University), where he bagged a first degree in Mass Communication; and University of Lagos, where he earned an M.sc in Marketing. He was editor of The NEWS Magazine between 1995 and 1998 when he quit journalism to join The Quadrant Company. He later moved to Econet (now Airtel) and Globacom after which he established Strategic Outcomes Limited in 2004.

Alumona is a 2006 Fellow of Bucerius Summer School, Hamburg, Germany; and a graduate of both the Lagos Business School (OMP7) and the prestigious (OPM43) of the Harvard Business School.

He is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Marketing (NIMARK), a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Direct Marketing.

An avid sports fan, Alumona is the incumbent Chairman of the Lagos State Boxing Association.

