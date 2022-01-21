Durban FilmMart Institute Opens Call For Submissions for DFM

Project submissions for the 13th Durban FilmMart (DFM) scheduled to take place between July 22 and 26 2022 are now open according to a statement from the Durban FilmMart Institute.

Filmmakers can submit their projects for the three DFM programmes – DFM Finance and Pitch Forum (DFM Official Projects), Content Shop, and Talents Durban. Deadlines for the three projects will end on February 20, March 4 and February 25 respectively.

“Our vision is to stimulate the growth of the African film industry through the development of film projects, and to network African filmmakers within the continent, and the rest of the world,” says Magdalene Reddy, General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute. “The Durban FilmMart is a significant platform for African producers to meet and interact with key film professionals from across the globe.”

The annual DFM is a pan-African finance and co-production market that is designed to create partnerships and further the development and production of African cinema. It was named in UNESCO’s 2021 Film Trends in Africa Report as ‘the continent’s best film market’.

DFM 2022 is presented by the Durban FilmMart Institute with principal funding from the Durban Film Office and eThekwini Municipality.

