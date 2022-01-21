A’Ibom Donates Special Protection Unit, 15 Patrol Vehicles to Police

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has handed over a Special Protection Unit Base (SPU-Base) said to be the best in Nigeria to the Nigerian Police in order to enhance the security of the state.

The Special Protection Unit tagged Base 27, at Awa in Onna Local Government Area of the state was executed by the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, administration, and inaugurated by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Alkali Usman Baba, during his familiarisation visit to the state last Wednesday.

To further strengthen the security architecture in the state, Emmanuel also donated 15 operational vehicles to support the police, and assured them of his resolve to fulfilling his promise of 100 vehicles to the police.

He said: “We’ve been buying, and will keep buying, but for today, I have 15 vehicles on ground-10 are Sienna vans and five brand new Hilux trucks-all fully fitted with communication gadgets to start this base. We don’t want this base to lack mobility.”

The governor thanked the IG for inaugurating the SPU and approving additional equipment for the smooth take-off of the base, and reiterated his commitments to partner the Nigeria Police Force for protection of lives and property in the state.

According to the governor, “Today I want to say a special thank you to the IG for making a way despite all other commitments to give us priority to be here to inaugurate this fantastic facility; this is not just the best in the South-south region, but the best in the country.

“I also want to reassure all the security agencies in the state of our cooperation, partnership and collaboration to achieve our primary goal and purpose, our civic and common responsibility to our people, and to protect lives and property.”

In his remark, the IG commended the governor for the initiative in constructing an ultra-modern Special Protection Unit, a project he described as a legacy that demonstrates the commitment of the governor to the security of the state.

The IG also applauded the governor in his efforts to address critical infrastructural deficits affecting the operations of the Nigeria Police, adding that the positive effects of the project will soon be felt.

Baba announced the designation of the SPU as base 27, and donated one patrol vehicle for its operations.

“Indeed, by this project, you have taken the bull by the horn and supported the federal government in addressing infrastructural deficits affecting the operations of the Nigeria Police.

“I want to thank Governor Emmanuel for conceptualising this project, and I assure you that we will sustain the project.

“To support the immediate takeoff of this facility, I have approved the following to be provided to this facility-that the base is designated as Special Protection Unit Base 27, Awa Iman, ONNA, Akwa Ibom State; the allocation and delivery of a brand new pick-up van will be delivered; immediate deployment of the commanding officer (second in command) and other key officers and operatives as well as the organisation of a special training for all personnel to be in tune with the peculiar operational environment.”

