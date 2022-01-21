African Cry Out Movement Bible College Debuts

Mary Nnah

With a passion for strong emphasis on righteousness and to raise up a new breed of equipped and kingdom empowered Christian leaders in Nigeria, a new training religious organisation, African Cry Out Movement Bible College and Training Institute (ACMBCTI), has opened in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan recently.

ACMBCTI is affiliated with Open Gate University International, USA, and it’s a member of Association of Independent Cristian Colleges and Seminaries, Missouri.

Already, ACMBCTI is working in South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Zambia to expand the vision.

Addressing pressmen in Lagos, the International President and CEO of ACMBCTI and the Vision Coordinator of Africa Cry out Movement, Apostle Titi Oluwadare disclosed that the college is a leadership academy which will work together with churches to raise a new generation of leaders in the body of Christ by emphasising core Christian doctrines of holiness, humility and kingdom service.

She stressed further that the intent is to raise leaders to lead churches, the economy and the political space who will then lead the people in righteousness.

“It’s time for kingdom expansion and governance. The key to this is righteousness. Only righteousness can exalt our nation,” she said.

“We are not out to use combative methods. We will not attack any group or individual or condemn any church or criticise any existing method or approach.

“Our duty is to lay emphasis on the truth in the word. We want to equip and teach and empower the body of Christ with accurate knowledge of Christ, his words and his Kingdom”, she noted.

She added that the global acceptability of the students is guaranteed because over five hundred Bible institutes worldwide are affiliated with the Association of Independent Cristian Colleges and Seminaries, Missouri, USA.

Principal of Lagos campus, Mr Peter Ikporo added that a digitalised learning environment has been put in place to give the students the latest technological approach useful for their training. He said both virtual and physical libraries are available in all the campuses so that relevant books, materials and courseware, repertoire and journals are readily available for the students. There are also standard and spacious sporting and recreational facilities and stable and steady power and water supply with state of the art facilities for delivery knowledge.

Captain Henry Simire, the Abuja Principal said ACMBCTI is birthed by God to raise Christian ethics and lift up the standards of ministers in the body of Christ to comply with the word of God.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

