Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Is there a Coverup?

The sad and horrible death of the 12 year old Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni under questionable circumstances, is one that Nigerians may not allow to be swept under the carpet. Many were in shock, when the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice and the Police declared that Oromoni’s death resulted from natural causes, even though thorough investigations do not seem to have been carried out, and the Coroner’s Inquest is yet to be conducted. Furthermore, well documented events, videos, audio recordings, and text messages, if anything, all seem to raise more questions begging for answers. Is there a cover up regarding the cause of Sylvester Oromoni’s death? Was there a dying declaration by Sylvester Oromoni? Were the conclusions of the DPP and the Police too hasty, in such a very sensitive case? Norrison I. Quakers, SAN, Major Ben Aburime (Rtd), Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi, Victor Anazonwu, Solomon Oluwaseun Olukoya, and Afolabi Abiodun examine a multitude of legal and ethical issues in this matter, and reach conclusions that could possibly aid the authorities, if they are concerned in so doing, to unravel what really occurred that resulted in the premature death of the Deceased

Sylvester Oromoni: Legal Issues Arising From the Autopsy Report and Legal Advise

Norrison Quakers, SAN, FCArb.

Introduction

Since the most unfortunate demise of the 12-year-old schoolboy – Sylvester Oromoni resulting in the sealing off of his school – Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos by the Lagos State Government, there has been unprecedented public outcry over the growing culture of cultism in schools, shortfalls of school administrators entrusted with care of children, and the culture of bullying; being the precursor of other crimes.

Whilst it is alleged in some quarters that a case of murder has been made out, others opine otherwise; the little Sylvester, whilst battling for life, had named some fellow students, under the age of 18, who he claimed attacked him in the dormitory injuring him; they were subsequently charged to Court, and later released on bail. However, one thing cannot be overruled, being, the need to ensure that there is a just determination of the matter.

Analysis of Legal Issues

The law serves as a tool for social justice and social engineering.

All the States of the Federation have their distinct coroner system, as governed by the enabling law. Remarkably, the legal representative of the bereaved family had approached the Chief Coroner in Lagos State since the event leading to the death of the little Sylvester, to make out a case.

With respect to the teen suspects, for young offenders, once found guilty of the offence of murder, rather than the death penalty, they can be ordered to be detained during the pleasure of the Governor.

On the dying declaration of little Sylvester, by virtue of Section 40 (1) of the Evidence Act, a statement made by a person as to the cause of his death, or as to any of the circumstances of the events which resulted in his death in cases in which the cause of that person’s death comes into question, is admissible where the person who made it believed himself to be in danger of approaching death although he may have entertained at the time of making it hopes of recovery. In addition, Section 40 (2) provides that such statement shall be admissible whatever may be the nature of the proceeding in which the cause of death comes into question. However, the dying declaration of the little Sylvester must be corroborated by some other material evidence to be admissible (see Section 209(1) & (3) of the Evidence Act 2011); a Doctor’s Report in this regard will be helpful.

Admittedly, the Legal Advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lagos, stating that there was no prima facie case against the suspects, seeks to exonerate the School and the concerned students. The Legal Advice was addressed to the Lagos State Police and the Presiding Magistrate, quoting Autopsy Report of Pathologists to declare that same did not support any torture and toxic substance in the body of little Sylvester.

Regrettably, the anti-bullying fervour of the case seems to have been abruptly silenced by this Legal Advice and Autopsy Report, without the court having the opportunity to entertain a robust examination of germane matters arising, and pronounce on the salient issues involved as to support the role of law as a tool for social justice, and in promoting a transparent adjudication, particularly since the Chief Coroner of Lagos State had directed that an inquest be made into the circumstances surrounding the death, whilst adjourning the matter for further hearing.

Conclusion

Of note, justice should be seen to be done and not just done; this should be the litmus test in deciding matters of this nature. More importantly, the hastiness of the findings exonerating the School and the students involved, is another issue.

The need for a revisit of salient issues bordering on the death of little Sylvester Oromoni, the deceased student of Dowen College, Lagos, to ensure justice is seen to be done, cannot be termed much ado about nothing.

Norrison I. SAN, FCArb., Constitutional Lawyer, Lagos

Sylvester Orimoni and the Broken Sword of Justice

Major Ben Aburime (Rtd)

Introduction

I have seen many articles and literature about poor little Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s death, mostly by ill-informed minds. The crown of it all, is the interview granted the Assistant Director (Admissions) of Dowen College and one Dr Nwigwe, and I shall use this as the basis for my all-embracing article.

Dr Nwigwe’s Interview: Questions

Was that interview really a factual and dispassionate interview, or a public relations gimmick for the school? For one, Adeyemi’s observations about the handling of Sylvester’s case at Warri and his alleged crying for proper medical care is as dense, stupid, and insensitive as they come. If Sylvester could have been better managed by the school, why was he sent home in the first instance?

Secondly, if he had an ankle injury that caused the degenerative infection, was the injury a sprain, dislocation, fracture or torn skin? If torn skin with open wound, what inflicted it?

Thirdly, how many days passed for the injury from “playing football” which was reported same day, take to degenerate so fast as to cause the infection that would affect all the major organs and tissues of the body, if there wasn’t an external administration of toxic substance(s) by twisted minds?

Fourthly, what is the place and relevance of a Dying Declaration in our criminal law, regarding statement(s) made by a person who believed he was going to die, as regards the cause of his death? Why aren’t we looking at that angle, rather than the spirited attempt by everyone involved, to choke us with medical jargon, some of them are even unable to pronounce properly?

Fifth, if we are to take Dr Nwigwe seriously, how do the pictures and video recordings of the autopsy, even the pictures she took in the dark, and at night, explain what caused the infection that started in a local place like an ankle go “pandemic”, without serious-minded medical minds querying any extraneous causation; not unless people are merely acting out their scripts on account of the vested interests and powerful guardians of the named and suspected culprits?

Sixth, how do you marry the position officials have now taken, with the stark reality of another mother whose child was also intimidated by other cultists in the same Dowen College, who included one Blessing Favour, also named in Sylvester Oromoni’s DYING DECLARATION? Or, are we to jettison the revelation of a one-time Counsellor of the College who resigned on account of the happenings at Dowen College?

Conclusion

I believe that notwithstanding the level of corruption in our polity and the shameless deceit by a lying Government and its officials, we should consider the interest of the larger society or public, by not allowing minors with a twisted and demonic mind, grow up to torment the society. That they are the children of the rich and powerful, is immaterial. Let us try for once to jettison the Nigerian factor. And, to think that a DPP’s Legal Advise will read like an Accused Person’s Written Address! Not forgetting the attempt at pretending that all is well with our judiciary and administration of justice, as the College’s Adeyemi has postulated in his thinly-veiled dishonest presentation of facts, face-saving facts. What a shame!!!

Major Ben Aburime (Rtd), Lawyer, Lagos

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Victim’s Rights Matter

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi

The case of Sylvester Oromoni is an eye opener for Nigeria’s justice system, as it raises questions about the Prosecutor’s accountability for likely professional misconduct.

The DPP’s Legal Advice

Nigeria’s justice system is grappling how to move forward professionally and humanly, but officials like Ms Adetutu Oshinusi seem to make the road a little difficult. Oshinusi, caused national outrage, when as a Lagos State Director in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), she cleared five pupils and five employees of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were accused of complicity in the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Oshinusi’s legal advice was addressed to the Lagos State Police and the attending Magistrate, Olatunbosun Adeola, stating that autopsy report did not support any torture and toxic substance in the body of Sylvester as claimed by his family.

Oshinusi also cleared the minors of belonging to a cult group, due to insufficient facts to establish the claim. I wonder if her office and the court ordered for a psychological evaluation of the accused children, to gain better comprehension of their inner experiences, developmental personality traits and group class?

It should be recalled that Dowen College management had dismissed the claim, saying that Sylvester sustained injuries while playing football with his classmates at school. Did Oshinusi find them deceitful, given her entirely different medical evidence? At the time Oshinusi cleared the student juveniles who were granted bail by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, they faced accusations of conspiracy and murder.

The family of Sylvester through their Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, had requested an inquest from the Lagos State Chief Coroner, which commenced on December 16, 2021, and was adjourned to January 15, 2022, for further hearing. Was Oshinusi not aware of this, especially as it relates to a legal inquiry involving a dead child, why the utter urgency on her part?

I make no attempt to explain anything here from the point of law as I am not a Lawyer. But, on ethical and moral grounds, Oshinusi appeared to have insensitively wronged the family in their role as grieving victims, and embarrassed the Nigerian legal establishment, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice especially.

Failure of the Test of Prosecutor-Victim Sensitivity

From the angle of human psychology, Oshinusi failed the test of prosecutor-victim sensitivity, and here is why.

She knew Sylvester died on November 30th, 2021, she is aware that his body is yet to be buried, as his father said it publicly. She was aware that the Chief Coroner’s hearing is set for January 15, 2022. Yet, Oshinusi issued her acquittal document on January 4th, 2022. Why the rush?

Sylvester’s parents appallingly and painfully only found out about the exoneration letter, which was circulating in the social media. Madam Oshinusi, as a public Lawyer and steward of the people, should know about ethical sensitivity. The current national outrage over Oshinusi’s hasty and perceived insensitive actions, could be viewed as awful behaviour, as inconsiderate, and there are times when such misconducts can result to administrative or legal penalties.

Prosecutor Oshinusi and the Dowen College matter, call to mind, a recent American matter that caused national outcry in America. Jacquelyn Lee Johnson was accused of violation of oath of a public officer, when in her position as a Georgia Prosecutor, showed preference to a father and son accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was pursued and gunned down as he jogged through a neighbourhood in Georgia.

The now former Prosecutor who prevented two Police Officers from arresting one of the accused murderers, is currently on bail and facing charges of obstruction and violation of oath by a public officer. Both father and son are now convicts, and in prison.

Oshinusi’s conduct is not as severe as that of Johnson’s, but ethically and professionally, one can argue that Oshinusi, failed to treat Sylvester’s family fairly and with dignity.

While we know that business interest, matters to the Management of the Dowen College, they want the school reopened, we may never know if Oshinusi’s hurried and unusual approach to this juvenile investigative matter, was caused by compromise, pressure, or favour and affection towards the College proprietors? But, what appeared clear is that, her entire approach towards the victims’ rights was marked with apparent poor judgement.

Even if Oshinusi was to free the accusers, in a highly sensitive matter like this involving a dead child, she could have treated his family with sensitivity, and respect; by inviting them to tell them about her conclusions. Instead, they heard her decision in the media. Where is the humanity and decency?

During the invitation, she would have had the opportunity to obligingly tell them about other available remedies, such as in civil courts. Maybe she was waiting for the Lagos State Government, to totally incorporate crime victims’ rights with social welfare services into law. But, she had the full judicial discretion to educate victims.

As for Oshinusi, her employer, the Lagos Ministry of Justice possibly realising her apparent misconduct, reportedly moved her to the Directorate of Citizens Rights, which to me is a very good posting regarding understanding more about the reality of victims’ rights.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu

Along the ethical and sensitive worries that revolve around Oshinusi’s approach to this type of sensitive juvenile delinquency case, we saw how at various press conferences, the Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, talk about the juvenile delinquency case openly. Good God!

Odumosu as a Police Officer ought to know that, safeguarding the confidentiality of children in the justice system is a solemn duty. For every public comment he made on Sylvester’s matter, he was not only re-traumatising the family, but also undermining the confidentiality of juvenile court proceedings. He was now publicly warning concerned and peaceful protesters, not to demonstrate in public over Oshinusi’s decision. Apparently, Odumosu is still missing the historic #EndSARS lessons regarding the right to engage in peaceful protest.

Conclusion

Professionally, I do not know how this case of Sylvester Oromoni’s death and Dowen College troubles will end, and I do not see Oshinusi being treated like the American ex-Prosecutor Johnson, but Oshinusi has been strongly criticised over the way she handled the Dowen College case.

For her apparent professional misconduct and seemingly abusing her prosecutorial discretion, she could have already exposed herself and the Lagos Ministry of Justice to possible civil suits from Sylvester’s surviving family members for emotional distress.

Lagos, a known progressive State, except for these unusual Oshinusi approaches, has always been ahead in social system developments, so I hope it takes into consideration many of the points raised here, and fully develop a juvenile justice system that meets the needs of children, families, and the State, which Nigeria can use as a model.

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi, America-based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist

Sylvester Oromoni: Unanswered Questions

Victor Anazonwu

Contrary to expectations, the January 7, 2022 press conference by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu (CP) did not move the Sylvester Oromoni case closer to a satisfactory resolution. It hardened the lines between those who say they want justice for little Sylvester Oromoni, and those who they say are standing in the way of justice.

According to the Police Commissioner, the submission of Dr S. Soyemi, the Consultant Pathologist who led a team of Pathologists to carry out a second autopsy, showed “there was no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substances”.

Odumosu said all suspects denied the allegations of torture, bullying and administering of poisonous substances on the deceased. He added that the allegation that the deceased was forced to join a cult group was also not established, as the students interviewed denied the claim.

Valid Questions

The CP left more questions than answers in his wake. For instance:

Why is the Police apparently relying solely on the testimonies of the accused to establish their guilt or otherwise, concerning allegations of bullying, torture, administering of a poisonous substance and forcing the victim to join a cult? Does the Police expect the accused, to willingly admit their guilt? Did the Police invite other occupants of the school dormitory where the torture incident allegedly occurred, to testify? Did they invite those with whom Oromoni also allegedly played football with before he fell ill? How many witnesses were invited, at what point during investigations, what did they say, and why is there no mention of their testimonies in Commissioner Odumosu’s press statement? If they were not invited, is it normal police, investigative or legal procedure, to leave out eyewitness accounts?

The second autopsy report, according to the CP, says there was no evidence of trauma to the ribs/lungs of the deceased. The initial autopsy, says the very opposite. How was this discrepancy resolved between the two Consultant Pathologists, and among the committee of 11 medical experts representing all stakeholders who witnessed the second autopsy? Does witnessing an autopsy by other medical personnel, mean their concurrence with the report of the lead Pathologist? Was there a second or minority opinion?

In real terms, what is the difference between the following: (a) “Acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis” as found by the toxicology report and (b) “Septicaemia, lobar pneumonia…” as found by the second autopsy? How do they differ significantly from “acute lung injury due to ?? chemical intoxication”, as found by the first autopsy? Are they not saying almost the same thing, in different medical jargon? Are they not all, simply referring to severe lung infection?

How did the second autopsy report come to the conclusion that, the fatal sepsis which killed the victim emanated from a leg injury only? How severe was the leg wound found on Sylvester, and for how long was it nursed to lead to such a catastrophic outcome? Is it common or possible for a leg injury sustained while playing football, to kill a 12-year-old boy in robust health within days? Was the leg injury treated in the course of the boy’s hospitalisation in both Lagos & Warri? By who? Why did he not respond to treatment? If it wasn’t treated, why?

Even if there was Sepsis from a leg wound, does it rule out the possibility of further Sepsis from ingesting an unknown (possibly poisonous) substance? What does the toxicology report say specifically, about the strange “dark substance” said to have been found in the victim’s bowels during the first autopsy? What was that substance? How could it have got into the Sylvester? How harmful or otherwise is it? And, how do medical experts explain the swelling & blisters which appeared on the boy’s lips shortly before his demise?

What was the boy’s general state of health before the incidents that led to his expiration? Was he sickly or relatively in good health for his age? What do his medical records from childhood say? Can they help explain why he succumbed rather quickly, or do they point to the possibility of trauma as claimed by his relatives?

Consequences of Answering these Questions

Answering these and other related questions, will make the Police investigation more thorough. It will help all parties and the general public, arrive at a more logical, sensible and just reconstruction of what truly happened. It will also lead to a fair and equitable resolution. Anything short of that, is an affront that will haunt our society for some time to come.

There should be no hurry to close the case file, on this gut-wrenching tragedy. The search for TRUTH, not vindication or vengeance, should be the sole purpose of all efforts, persons and offices involved. The accused schoolboys are also people’s children; our children. They cannot be thrown under the bus. They also deserve justice and closure, to have any chance of living normal lives in the future. Only the truth can set us all free, rest the soul of the departed, liberate the accused, assuage the bereaved, instruct the future and hopefully prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.

May God give us the wisdom and courage to seek the truth, find the truth and face the truth.

Victor Anazonwu, Lagos

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr: Who Should be Held Responsible?

Solomon Oluwaseun Olukoya

Introduction

Since the report of the ugly incident of the deceased 12 year old boy, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who was allegedly bullied and beaten by his schoolmates resulting in his death, the social space has been disturbed as regard who should be held responsible. This piece is intended to shed more light in that regard.

For support, this paragraph shall briefly address some useful key terms used in subsequent segments, where:

Crime; is a behaviour, either by act or omission, defined by statutory or common law as deserving of punishment.

Criminal law/laws of crime; are rules and regulations governing or that define crimes and punishments, regulate and sometimes spell out procedures to be followed in initiating criminal matters.

In Nigeria, there are majorly two of these laws. The Criminal Code (applicable to all 17 Southern States) and the Penal Code (applicable to all 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja).

Murder (Southern States)/Culpable Homicide Punishable with Death (Northern States): Simply put, Murder or Culpable Homicide Punishable with Death, is an unlawful and intentional killing of a human being by another human. (See Section 316 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 220 of the Penal Code Act). The aforementioned laws may be with slight alterations, as different States in the country are at liberty to make provisions suited to their distinct immediate environment.

Proof of a crime: This rule states that crimes must be proven beyond all sense of doubt. This means that the prosecuting counsel must prove that the accused did kill the deceased. This is often the most difficult phase of a criminal trial, as an infused sense of doubt may render the trial futile. This means that the prosecution must persuade the jury or in our own case, the Judge, that the evidence presented at trial supports no alternative logical explanation.

For the charge of Murder/Culpable Homicide Punishable with Death to succeed, the following tests must be passed:

That the deceased died, and it was as a result of an act or omission caused by the accused;

That the accused committed the act or omission with the knowledge of killing or of causing grievous bodily harm;

That there was intention to commit the crime; and That the act or omission itself was committed.

Motive; answers the ‘why’ in a crime.

Note: Motive is no strong ground for a court to convict an accused for murder. Although, it is persuasive in its nature. Hence, the motive in Sylvester Oromoni’s case, is the invitation and his refusal to join a cult.

The offence of murder is categorically defined in Section 316 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 220 of the Penal Code Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Of course, sages and learned lords have at several instances in various cases established or given flesh to these terms, just so to gain reasonable insight of same – the subject.

However, there are not more than four instances when killing can be lawful. Put differently, killing is lawful when;

A sitting Governor assents to a death warrant issued by a competent court, following an accused’s conviction.

A person is killed in self-defence, in the defence of another person, or the defence of property from unlawful aggression by another person.

A person is killed in the course of a valid arrest, or a process to prevent a lawfully detained person from escaping, as long as necessary reasonable force is used.

A person is killed as a result of law enforcement agent, using reasonable and necessary force to put down a riot, insurgency, or mutiny.

To the billion-dollar question; who should be held responsible for late Sylvester Oromoni’s death?

According to Section 30 of the Criminal Code, any person who commits the crime of murder is subject to the death penalty under section 319 of the Criminal Code. In the case of juvenile offenders (below the age of 17), no sentence of death can be imposed on them; they are detained at the Governor’s pleasure.

The accused School Mates?

The issue at hand is the criminal liability of an accused individual(s) who is under the age of majority (17/18). A person under the age of seven, as well as a person under the age of twelve but not less than eight years, is not criminally responsible for an act or omission unless it is proven that, at the time of the act or omission, the accused could know that he/she should not do the act or make the omission, or is reasonably presumed to have sufficient knowledge of the act or omission.

The Deceased’s school and teacher(s)?

In negligence cases, where the Defendant fails to fulfil the legal standard of care, a breach of duty may be proven. The Claimant must show that the Defendant owed the Claimant a duty of care, after establishing that the Defendant owed the Claimant a duty of care. Although the breach of duty test is largely objective, there may be minor variances.

Parents of the accused?

If the parents of the perpetrators move them abroad, as it has been rumoured, to avoid criminal accountability, they will be liable for accessory after the fact of murder or manslaughter, which is punishable by life imprisonment, if convicted. That is, in the event that the DPP’s legal advice changes and the school mates are charged to court for either offence.

In criminal law, an accessory is a person who becomes equally responsible for another person’s crime, by knowingly and wilfully assisting the criminal before or after the crime.

In law, an accomplice is a person who, by knowingly and wilfully assisting another in committing a crime, becomes equally culpable. An accomplice can be either a helper or otherwise. The accessory assists a criminal before the crime is committed, whereas the abettor assists the perpetrator during the act.

Conclusion

The deceased gave the names of five of his schoolmates, whom he stated were responsible for his agony before he died. It is therefore, not out of place to predict that he may have died as a result of the torture and poisoning he was said to have endured.

Can the testimony of a dead or dying person be relied upon by the court?

Well, the law generally empowers the Judge to weigh and attach probative worth to shreds of evidence tendered.

However, in this case, the major evidence the court may rely on is the testimony of late Sylvester Oromoni, which is known as a “Dying Declaration”.

A dying declaration may be oral as well as written

Generally, the law assumes the testimony of a dying man as the truth; on the premise that a dying man has no reason to tell lies. This suffices to make late Sylvester’s testimony admissible, as the autopsy conducted affirms that he was indeed beaten and poisoned.

As we await the court’s decision in this matter, it is my earnest wish that Sylvester Oromoni’s soul, rests. Amen.

Solomon Oluwaseun Olukoya, Law Student with keen interest in Human Rights, Justice and Medical Law Subjects

Who Killed Sylvester Oromoni?

Afolabi Abiodun

The recent tragedy that struck at the Dowen College, Lagos, has sparked outrage on various social media platforms across the country.

Bullying

A 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by his fellow students, according to the deceased’s claims. While the veracity of this claim is yet to be ascertained, the pictures and videos of Sylvester before his death showed that he must have been a victim of bullying, a typical phenomenon in boarding schools throughout Nigeria.

Unfortunately, the management of Dowen College, in their shoddy damage control attempt, claimed that Sylvester was injured while playing football, debunking Sylvester’s earlier claims that his refusal to join a cult group his colleagues introduced to him, earned him the beating that ended his life.

Posers

What kind of injury can one possibly sustain on a football field, that will lead to massive bruises on the lips and internal bleeding?And if truly, Sylvester had an injury on the football field, why did he mention the names of certain students whom he claimed tried to force him to join a cult group? At age 12, could Sylvester be linking two unrelated events together?

If Dowen College’s claims were true, why did the parents of one of the mentioned students who Sylvester claimed beat him up, allegedly rush down to the school in the wee hours of December 3, and fly him out of Nigeria?

A Wake-up Call

Prior to Sylvester’s death, his mother (who was faraway) complained to the school management, that her child complained of pains. The boy was taken to the Health Centre of the school for treatment, after which he was discharged. But, all through the period of Sylvester’s back-and-forth trip to the Health Centre, his mother (I don’t know how busy she is), always delegated someone to check on him.

While I do not want to judge a situation that I don’t have all the facts, I believe the busy lives of so many working parents have made them trivialise the importance of looking out for their wards themselves. Many parents delegate that responsibility to others, and it is disturbing.

Truly, she may not have had the time then, but the problem of not having time to deal with issues, is that these issues beget other issues. Sadly, it is when the chips are down that people are forced to create time to sort out life-threatening issues, just like Sylvester’s own.

Now that the poor lad is dead…

Suddenly, Sylvester’s family has time to fight for justice; Dowen College has time to address the issue – the time the school never had to properly investigate what happened to Sylvester.

It’s quite disheartening, that the system failed Sylvester. But, it’s also a wake-up call to all and sundry, to learn a thing or two from this incident. Always create time for your loved ones. Life is short.

May the good Lord repose Sylvester’s soul.

How did Dowen College even come up with such a ridiculous claim, as saying Sylvester got wounded while playing football? I still need answers.

Afolabi Abiodun, Lagos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

