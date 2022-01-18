Senate Resumes Plenary, Goes into Executive Session

By Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade

The Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary after its Christmas break and immediately went into a closed-door session.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, after saying the opening prayer, told the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, to move for the Senate to go into executive session.

The Senate had shortly before going on break in December, 2021 hinted of plan to liaise with the House of Representatives and their constituents on what should be the next move of the Red Chamber to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign into law.

It is not unlikely that the senators at the executive session may discuss the issue as well as other issues of interest to the upper legislative chamber.

Details later…

