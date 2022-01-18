NSSF Partners NPHCDA to Vaccinate 1.6 Million Persons in Three Months

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) said its partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has resulted in the vaccination of 1,651,278 Nigerians across six states of the country as at last December.

The states are Adamawa, Edo, Imo, Katsina, Nasarawa, and Ogun.

The NSSF is governed by a statutory board of experienced and reputable members with Mr. Tunde Folawiyo as Board Chairman; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (member); Mr. Uche Orji (Member), and Mrs. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli (Member).

The group had reached an agreement in September 2021

to collaborate with the NPHCDA to support the vaccination of one million Nigerians across six states of the federation.

In a statement yesterday, the NSSF stated that it was, “pleased to announce that as of December 2021, the campaign has resulted in the vaccination of 1,651,278 Nigerians, exceeding our goal by over 60 percent.”

It disclosed that the success, “of our vaccination drive shows what is possible through collaboration and partnership to overcome vaccine hesitancy.”

It added that with funding from the NSSF, the NPHCDA was able to mobilise over 1000 qualified health workers to move into the field visiting each ward, council, and local government area in the six states.

“Our vaccination teams operate from markets, places of worship, schools. The use of town criers and similar grass roots tactics are also deployed to reach the widest audience possible.

“So far, the campaign has reached over 12 million Nigerians have been better informed about the need to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. The NSSF will continue to provide funding and other support to the NPHCDA in order to ensure millions more Nigerians are vaccinated as soon as possible,” it said.

The NSSF said the success made in the vaccination drive would not have been possible without the support of donor partners, the NSSF Team and most importantly, the health workers in the field who are implementing the vaccination campaign.

The NSSF is a private-sector led institution born out of a partnership between the Global Citizen (GC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to complement efforts in combating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through fund raising to address three core COVID-19 response areas: Supporting the most vulnerable, strengthening health care systems and re-skilling of Nigerian youth for The New Nigeria.

In the statement, the NSSF further stated that it believed that, “everyone should have access to quality and affordable healthcare services when they need it, young Nigerians should be enabled with opportunities for self-empowerment and well-skilled for a post-COVID era and that the most vulnerable, disadvantaged, and marginalised groups in Nigeria should not be left behind.”

