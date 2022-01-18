Gunmen Kidnap Another Traditional Ruler in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Gunmen have kidnapped the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang district of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Gyang Balak.

THISDAY gathered that the paramount ruler was kidnapped on Sunday night on his way home to Vom, a few meters from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, Mr. Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the incident, saying that the police are on the trail of the assailants.

The incident is coming in less than one month after the abduction of the paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area, Charles Dakat.

Details later…

