D’banj, Simi Join Obi Asika as Nigerian Idol Judges

By Vanessa Obioha

The Kokomaster D’banj, and the ‘Woman’ crooner Simi have been unveiled as the judges of the seventh season of Nigerian Idol. The two will be joining returning judge Obi Asika for the season. Last year which saw Kingdom Kroseide win had DJ Sose and singer Seyi Shay on the judging team.

“The three of them combined bring decade’s worth of experience in the music entertainment business as well as individual mastery of their craft. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season,” said Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola.

IK Osakioduwa is also returning as the host.

For the seventh season, MultiChoice Nigeria raised the stakes higher by announcing N100 million grand prize, the highest for any singing competition in the country. The show will begin airing the audition sessions on February 6 while the live shows will kick off on March 20, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

