Ayu: PDP Will Produce the Next President

By Blessing Ibunge

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has called on Nigerians to keep faith with the party, assuring that PDP would produce the next president of the country, come 2023. Ayu gave the assurance at a gala night hosted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for PDP governors at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The chairman maintained that the current government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had pulled the country backwards.

He emphasised that the APC leadership had been unable to harness the rich diversity of Nigeria into better fortunes that should strengthen the bond of brotherhood and promote peaceful coexistence.

Ayu said, “Unfortunately, a very poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.

“We must change this narrative and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture, but the environment and the richness therein, is to back the Peoples Democratic Party, which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country.”

The PDP national chairman maintained that Nigeria would bounce back with PDP at the helm, because the project of rescuing the country and making it great was realisable.

Ayu stated that the leadership the PDP would offer at the national level will change the negative characteristics associated with APC that had been used to deepen the divide among Nigerians in the country.

He said, “The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power, when we cleared all foreign debts, when we were developing this country at reasonable speed; when we became the richest country on the African continent. But, today, we are the poverty capital of the world. All that will change.”

In his welcome address, Wike said the gala night was a pride to the usual meeting of PDP governors that was rotational. He said such meetings had always been used to discuss salient issues of economy, politics, and others that border on how to chart a virile Nigerian society.

“It has been ritual for PDP governors to gather and meet and discuss about the welfare of the party,” he said. “And this has been rotating from one state to the other,” he added.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said the PDP governors and other party leaders were already working in synergy towards rebuilding the party. He said the focus was to rescue Nigeria, which would also require all Nigerians of goodwill to join forces with the PDP to achieve that goal.

Tambuwal stated, “All Nigerians of goodwill, who believe in this country, who believe Nigeria is going the wrong direction, ought to join us. And like I always say, there are two divides in Nigeria today: those, who are happy with the confusion, because they are benefiting from what is happening at the centre, and those of us, who are truly patriotic enough to disagree with the way our country is being governed and being run.

“I appeal and beseech every Nigerian, even those in APC that are patriotic enough, to join hands with us as we continue to march towards rescuing Nigeria together. I believe it is our responsibility to do so, not for ourselves but for our younger ones and generation unborn.”

Present at the gala night were the following governors: Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Bala (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Also in attendance were the deputy governors of Rivers and Zamfara, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and Mahdi Gusau, respectively, PDP national secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, and several other dignitaries.

