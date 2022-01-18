Aelex Law Firm Inaugurates Alumni

Former staff of Aelex law firm came together for a reunion and inauguration of an alumni body recently, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event which commenced with a cocktail and dinner, held at the Grandball Room of the Hotel.

The event opened with a special welcome from the Firm’s Managing Partner, Mr Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, SAN. In setting the tone for the event, the Managing Partner said: “The value of these long-term Alumni relationships, is incalculable. It means that we can understand each other better, and build valuable long-term relationships that affect far more than simply careers”.

Following Mr Olowu’s address, a few members of the Alumni were invited to make some comments on their experiences at the firm, and their current engagements. Afterwards, the Alumni were treated to a selection of cocktails and a buffet dinner, allowing ample opportunity to reminisce with old friends and meet new ones.

There was also a rapid-fire question and answer session, with winners going away with prizes.

The event gave the firm the opportunity to celebrate the various achievements of its Alumni, and bring them together to network and share experiences.

The event turned out to be a huge success, and set the tone for the year 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

