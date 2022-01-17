Basic Education, Weapon against Poverty, Illiteracy, Terrorism, Says Don

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A university lecturer and Professor of Educational Management at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Babatola Ayodele, has urged Nigerian governments to make basic education affordable to all Nigerians, describing it as a good weapon against poverty, illiteracy and terrorism.

The University lecturer said with basic education, Nigerians would be conscious of evil inherent in kidnapping, terrorism and killings, while being knowledgeable enough to deploy their skills acquired to make themselves relevant economically, thereby reducing poverty in the system.

Ayodele spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the 62nd inaugural lecture of the institution at the weekend.

Speaking on the topical issue entitled, “The Basis And The Basic Education For Sustainable Development in Nigeria”, the don appealed to stakeholders in the education sector, especially school administrators, to imbibe the culture of maintenance in various institutions of learning.

“Basic education is a tool to reduce and eradicate illiteracy, poverty and criminalities in Nigeria and means to guarantee the rights of the Nigerian child to education. The quest to making basic education accessible had enabled the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish and reinforce the 6-3-3-4 education policy 1986 with a view to rectifying distortions in basic education delivery in Nigeria. Let me stress the need for government at all levels to ensure equity in the distributions of educational resources to schools.

This move would further curb the menace of poverty in the rural areas and the educationally disadvantaged communities,” he said.

Emphasing the role of basic education on Nigeria education system, Ayodele submitted that teachers at the basic education level should be accorded the much desired recogintion and respect they deserve, urging the government to also expose them to continuous professional development programmes to enable them improve their performances and consequently their productivity.

Lamenting over what he called lack of security of lives and property of students and staff at the basic education level in the country, the university lecturer stressed the need for more cooperation between government and the citizenry in a bid to realistically wage war against terrorism and insurgency as well as all forms of insecurity within the schools.

“As a way of promoting the standard of education in Nigeria, the government must provide physical facilities such as light, comfortable seats, toys and other learning materials. This would further enhance the child’s interest and academic success in early childhood education.

“There was also need for parents to make adequate provisions for the learning materials needed to enhance effective learning of their children at school,” he said.

