Zainab Gobir’s Rewards for Brilliance

Without a doubt, Dr. Zainab Gobir epitomises beauty and brains! She is highly recognised for her expertise in Information Communication Technology (ICT) which has seen her take up enviable positions in a number of internationally recognised establishments.

In spite of her numerous achievements and intimidating educational resume, she loathes unnecessary media attention; rather she loves to allow her good works speak for her.

Like the proverbial goldfish that has no hiding place, her brilliance has kept throwing her into the public consciousness.

She is one of the few women who are trying to redefine the stereotype narratives built around successful women in the country.

While she served as the e-Services and Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council Coordinator at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in 2020, she was called to Head the Initiative and Integration support desk and also serve as Coordinator for PEBEC at FIRS.

Within a short time, she carved pragmatic ways to further deepen the income of FIRS by using her knowledge in finance and economics to rake in billions of Naira in terms of tax revenue generated from corporate and private individuals.

For this feat, she was specially recognised by the Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Mamman Nami in March 2021, with a letter of commendation in appreciation for the uplift of the agency.

Interestingly, Gobir, a PhD holder in Forensic Accounting and Audit from Charisma University, was recently appointed and inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari as a member of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority as Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, alongside Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing, Francis Ogaree; Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mustapha Lamorde; Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund; Mansur Kuliya and Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, Bashir Sadiq.

A source once said, “Her appointment was long overdue. Zainab’s appointment is not coming as a surprise to us. She still has some hidden talents that need to be tapped for our own good. She is a round peg in a round hole. She will perform excellently well in the role she is being appointed to take charge. She has done it in the past and she will do it again”.

Gobir, who hails from Kwara State, is honorary Mayor-President of Burton Rough, Louisiana, USA; she is also a Fellow of International Institute of Certified Forensic & Investigation Professional; Fellow of Chartered Institute of Risk and Loan management; Member of the International Federation of Accountant (IFA), Member of Association for Computer and Machinery (ACM) (2017).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

