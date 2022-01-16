KTN Global Alliance Africa Launches Innovation Exchange for Sustainable Waste Management

As part of efforts to promote sustainable waste management and circular economy in Africa, KTN Global Alliance Africa has launched a call for entries for start-ups based in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya aimed at connecting them with innovators who are already working on waste management solutions.

KTN Global Alliance Africa is a six-year project funded by UK Aid through Innovate UK (GCRF) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The Innovation Exchange will leverage inclusive partnerships to mobilise support to help in the scaling up of innovative solutions for sustainable waste management by matching real industry challenges from large businesses or societal challenges from governments, to companies and innovators already working on potential solutions.

Under this initiative, the most innovative solution providers will pitch their ideas to the companies and will each receive £25,000 ($34,000 equivalent) to fund the start-up of their prototype or pilot concept, with additional support from KTN Global Alliance Africa.

Across these three African countries, the project aims to promote sustainable waste management through a complete cycle where products and materials are recycled, repaired, refurbished or reused, so that a by-product or waste from one economic process becomes an input for another.

Similarly, KTN Global Alliance Africa will be intervening in solving AgriFood challenges. Specifically, the Alliance will be supporting Flamingo Horticulture, a horticultural business with a worldwide footprint that covers the farming, production, sales and marketing of fresh produce and flowers, to find innovative solutions to False Codling Moth Control in Fresh Chillies.

Thaumatotibia leucotreta (Meyrick), better known as the False Codling Moth (FCM), is an economically damaging pest impacting a variety of alternative host plants across its natural range in sub-Saharan Africa.

KTN Global Alliance Africa says start-ups interested in participating in the five challenges available for this project have until January 28, 2022 to submit their applications.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

