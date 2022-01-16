Inspiring Mileage of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa

HighLife

There is too much to say about Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa. To this effect, she blends right in with the female warriors of old, all of whom share a fearlessness no less startling like that of lionesses, and intelligence no less awe-inducing than that of the old philosophers. At a time when others are complaining that Nigeria is falling behind on every front, Dabiri-Erewa continues to take long strides in the pursuit of her dreams.

When Dabiri-Erewa rose to power as the Chairman/CEO of Nigeria in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), she made a few promises. She stated that she would pour her resources into more than protecting Nigerians in the diaspora from the unfairness characteristic of living in a foreign land. She promised to improve the financial conditions of these Nigerians abroad, the ones at home, as well as the economic situation of the country as a whole. A few days ago, Dabiri-Erewa showed herself to be a person of her word.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a private sector investment window for Nigerians abroad. With this investment option called the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund, these Nigerians will be able to directly participate in the growth of the Nigerian economy by investing in the many opportunities back home.

As President Buhari noted, this opportunity is a big deal since it allows Nigerians home and abroad to grow the economy together. Thanks to Dabiri-Erewa and her NiDCOM, distance will no longer be a barrier for Nigerians in the diaspora who are worried for their homeland. Moreover, the more the nation’s economy improves, the better its global ranking. In the same way, those in the diaspora will be treated much better.

Of course, all of this is because Dabiri-Erewa is a person of progressive thought. Since she arrived at NiDCOM, it has been one good news after another. Even though she has only spent three years at the agency, few people remember NiDCOM without the fierceness and quick responsiveness of Dabiri-Erewa.

This is inspiring indeed. As Dabiri-Erewa has made a practice of outdoing herself every time, hers is a tale better told with numbers and graphs.

