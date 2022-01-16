Fresh Farmers, Herders Clash Claims Five in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than five persons were killed and many others injured in another fresh crisis between farmers and herdsmen at in Ogun State.

The clash also led the burning of many houses, maize bans, motorcycles and other valuables.

The crisis, THISDAY learnt, broke out when some Ohori farmers in Aworo Community in Yewa North Local Government, engaged Fulani herdsmen, who led cows to graze on their farmlands at subsequently destroyed their crops.

The farmers, it was alleged, chased the herders from their villages to Idofa in Imeko Afon Local Government and during which they killed three herders and their cows.

Aworo people had accused the Fulanis of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State Government had banned.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that after the Aworo people killed the three herdsmen in Idofa, there was a reprisal attack on Thursday, leading to the death of two Yorubas, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition.

He said: “The Aworo people chased the herdsmen from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko. They killed three of them there and killed their cows.

“On Thursday, the Fulani herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire.

“One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition. It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation

“As we are talking, many Ohoris are injured, hundreds are now displaced at Imeko town. We need the attention of the Federal and State Governments to take care of the displaced persons,” the community leader explained.

When contacted yesterday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, assuring that those behind the incident would be apprehended.

He said: “We heard about it. It is an unfortunate incident and we are investigating it. We have called on all stakeholders, including the Fulani communities that have been living in that place, who testified that they did not even know the reason for the attack.

“We are investigating to ensure that those who carried out that dastardly act are apprehended in order not to cause further crises.

“The situation is under control as more policemen have been deployed to the place. The Commissioner of Police has directed that the Area Commander should take charge of the security situation in the area.

“No arrest has been made yet, but we are on it and we are sure that those who committed that act will be apprehended,” Oyeyemi said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

