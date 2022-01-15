Terrorists Demand N57m Ransom for Niger LGA Chairman’s Family Members, Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Terrorists who kidnapped 13 family members of the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state, Alhaji Sulaiman Chikuba, have demanded for N57m ransom in addition to two motorcycles before the abductees will be released.

The chairman’s relations including his elder brother were kidnapped along with 37 others at Chibani Village in Shiroro local government on the 27th of November last year.

Chukuba, who confirmed the latest development to journalists in Minna, the state capital, yesterday, said the terrorists called on phone and asked him to take the ransom to a particular spot in Gwagwada town of Kaduna State.

The council chairman said he has become more apprehensive about the safety of the victims because of the recent activities of the gunmen which has led to scores of people being massacred.

“I am really worried about their safety because they (gunmen) are already accusing me of sending local vigilantes to kill them. They insisted that I must pay N57 million and two motorcycles before they will release my people.

“I spoke to them on Thursday and they told me that I should bring the money to them in the next one week. They even told me to bring the money and the two motorcycles to them at Gwagwada in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he added.

He pointed out that raising the money to secure the release of the people is a serious concern to him, adding that: “Where will I get the money from, I am really confused, I don’t know what to do, the unfortunate thing is that the gunmen are not ready to listen to anybody.”

Shiroro local government has become the epicenter of terrorists attacks the most recent being the massacre of scores of people in Nakurna and Wurukuhi villages.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement condemned the latest onslaught on communities in the local government area and called for total war to be mounted against the gunmen “now that they have been termed terrorists.”

