Obi Condoles with Makinde over Akala’s Death

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed his sympathies to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and to the people of Oyo State, over the death of former governor Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

Obi encouraged Makinde, the good people of Oyo and the entire Alao-Akala family to accept his death as the will of the Almighty. He prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the good people of Oyo State and the entire Alao-Akala family, over the death of Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala. May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and give all who mourn him, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obi said.

