MAYZ, Transforming Music Industry With Global Musics

MAYZ, whose stage name is Tomiwa Ayobami, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who characterizes his music as Afropop / Afro Fusion.

Mayz’s most recent single, “I Don’t Care” was produced by Cracker Mallo and has racked up thousands of views across all platforms.

In a recent interview, the “I Don’t Care” singer sits down and discusses how he chose music as a professional career, as well as his musical interests, goals, and ambitions to secure his place in the industry.

“The idea behind the name MAYZ was created back in my secondary school days, my friends called me St. MAYZ because I was born on May 27th. I was trying to find myself so I decided to change it to just MAyZ because it says a lot about my personalities

and craft.

“I did not start from the church as most artists do, but I have a love for the sound of musical instruments. I discovered my talent in the university, I participated in a couple of singing competitions and always won. I decided to take music seriously and recorded my first

single ‘ILEKE’ produced by Que Beatz in 2015. People loved it and I got the drive to keep recording other songs like GBE BODY produced by Irock and I Don’t Care produced by Craker Mallo ” he said.

When asked who he will be working with in the industry, he mebnmentionedtioned Wizkid.

“I’d like to feature an artist like Wizkid in Nigeria because he’s got the style

and it has been more like a dream working with him. Well, I don’t do much. I try to put myself in the right state of mind and be cautious of my surroundings and environment and with the right producer, there goes a hit song. In the next five years, my music would have been recognized all over the world spreading positivity and changing the world,” he said.

