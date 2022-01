Iseoluwa Abidemi: I Miss My Annual Concert, I Miss African Food

Teen gospel artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi catapulted herself into limelight following the release of her self-titled single album, Iseoluwa and her maiden live music concert at 13 in 2017. She is an inspiration to many out there. Iseoluwa, who recently relocated abroad with her parents and siblings, tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu about her new environment, study, her dream and her music career

What’s been happening to your music?

Well music was pending because I just relocated to the UK and am settling into school, this is a new environment. But I have been very active on social media.

How are you settling in, adapting to your new environment?

I’m settling in fine, with new things to get adapted to. Like the weather, food, the people but so far, God has been faithful.

Pretty active on social media you recently celebrated reaching 300K followers on Instagram. How do you balance academic and music with your social media engagements? Doesn’t it affect your study?

Oh yes on that, I woke up one morning asking my mum what will I do to keep my Instagram busy, she told me go to God for direction and when you ask Him he will give you directions. So I started a Bible Study every Sunday that helped my page. I’m honestly very grateful for having fans that will support me and for my social media growing all the way to 300,000 followers. As for it affecting my study, the answer is no. Because I’m in college now I don’t have classes everyday so I use my free days most times to attend to my social media, then my mum checks what I post. She also gave rules and regulations about my social media, which I try not to break any. That way I’m keeping things separated.

You turned seventeen a couple of weeks ago, how do you feel about your new age?

Yes I turned 17 last year December 18th, it feels good, knowing am growing, with so much responsibility and as the first child, a lot I’d expected of me. Am grateful to God…

Are any of your siblings into music or doing stuff related to music as well?

Well everyone has one passion or the other, my brother is into sport, my other sister seems to be showing serious interest in fashion and for baby of the house, her height gave her easy breakthrough into kids modeling. That is that about my siblings for now.

Okay let’s talk about your school and study?

School is fine. All I do is study and study. That is all about school. I recently graduated from High School and I’m now in college. I’m going to spend two years in college before I move straight to University.

Is your dream to study Law still in place?

Oh yes by God’s grace, through Christ who strengthens me. My dream to study Law and become a Lawyer is still intact and it will always be.

What do you miss about Nigeria?

I miss my annual concert (Iseoluwa Live in Concert), I miss some artistes that I am very close to, I miss African food, yes I eat them here but it is not like the real deal. I miss my home church. No place like home. I think the one thing I missed the most is my grandma’s cooking. . .

Is that all you missed?

And maybe a few friends here and there, but I guess we all grow out of that.

Does it mean your mum’s cooking over there doesn’t match your grandma’s own?

It does! It does, but you can’t really find the ingredients that you will find easily in Nigeria. It definitely does, my mum is the best cook in the world.

What’s on Iseoluwa’s top list at the moment?

On the list for Iseoluwa is school. Am planning to hit the studio soon. I just launched an online jewelry store, called MOONGEM, All jewelry single handed made by me from top to finish you can find on my other Instagram page @moongemjewelry. My jewelries consists all sorts of jewelries to match people’s original style. Not just something that you are forced to buy to match what you picked out. Your style, something you can wear every day; it consists of colours, consists of gem, consists of beads, different sorts of jewelries. I also plan to finish studying the whole Bible this year, by God’s Grace.

When in Nigeria you probably would have loved some artiste which you had wished to meet. Which of them are you looking forward to meeting soon over there?

I am looking forward to meeting Travis Greene. I have always been looking forward to meeting him. Any good artiste not just gospel artiste, it could be inspirational artiste. They all hit me in different ways, I mean their songs.

Any words for your fans/followers…

Well it’s your girl Iseoluwa, thank you for believing in me, despite not been around, I still feel the love. God bless you all; keep you all in good health. And yes believe in your dreams, that dreams that seems impossible, and I pray God will help you in Jesus name. I want to add that as much as the Coronavirus is a disadvantage rather than looking at it from the bad side, you should always look at it as an opportunity to stay safe, and to move forward and explore your talent, your potential, search, find yourself, see what you are capable of.

