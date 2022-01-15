Eguavoen Rules Out Awaziem against Sudan

Super Eagles interim boss Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that defender Chidozie Awaziem will not be part of the Super Eagles game against Sudan today because of an ankle injury.

Awaziem was not part of the squad that prosecuted the game against Egypt, which raised eyebrows, considering that he is currently one of the best defenders in the team.

Awaziem was believed to have suffered a knock and was also under the weather.

It was hoped Awaziem would recover in time for the game against Sudan, but speaking ahead of the game, Eguavoen revealed Awaziem would not feature, but he is expected to return soon.

“That’s beyond me and only the medics can answer that,” Eguavoen said at the pre-match press conference as per Victor Modo.

“I know he has an ankle injury and will be back very soon.”

The team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, has however denounced claims in some quarters that Awaziem has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking on the medical condition of the player, Raji rebuffed claims that the player had either contracted the virus or suffered a knock as speculated.

“Awaziem is a bit under the weather, nothing really serious but just a little illness otherwise he would have been here (in training). It is also nothing pertaining to the knock he had or people said he had. He is good to go.”

However, even with the absence of Awaziem, the team still boast of adequate cover in central defence. The partnership of William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo was fantastic in the game against the Pharaohs.

Although Omeruo picked up an injury in the game against Egypt, he returned to training on Thursday. The Super Eagles can also count on the likes of Semi Ajayi and Olisa Ndah.

Meanwhile, Eguavoen is keeping his cards close to his chest with regards to his starting lineup for the clash against Sudan.

When asked if he was going to make changes to the starting lineup, Eguavoen said at the pre-match press conference: “That’s a little bit hard to say, we still have 24 hours. We hope that everybody stays healthy and fit and then tomorrow we will see the lineup.”

