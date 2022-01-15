Be Wary of Your Movements, UNIJOS Warns Students

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following the murder of Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of University of Jos by suspected ritual killer, the authorities of the university have issued a stern warning to students to always be wary of their movements and conscious of their whereabouts as they resume for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The university has also commended the Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Police Force for collaborating with their counterparts in Benue Sate to apprehend the main suspect reported to be the mastermind behind the murder of Jennifer.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Management of the university urged the police to do everything in their power to unravel the exact circumstances that led to the demise of the student, assuring that it will cooperate with the police towards providing any information that may be useful in prosecuting the perpetrator of the act.

The statement added that the Management of the university had earlier expressed deep shock over the gruesome murder of the student, who until her demise hailed from Kafanchan in Kaduna State, and was a 300 level student of the Visual Handicaps Section of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, Faculty of Education of the university.

“Following news of the gruesome incidence being widely reported on the social media, the university Management had immediately directed the Dean of Students Affairs, Dean of the Faculty of Education, the Head of the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences and the Chief Security Officer to confirm the deceased’s status as a student of the university given that students of the university had been on their sessional holidays since November 2021.

“On confirming her status as a bona fide student of the university with Matriculation Number UJ/2018/ED/2248, the university Management made efforts to reach out to her family to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incidence.”

The university delegation was led by the Dean, Student Affairs represented by the Deputy Dean, Dr Augustine Sambo Azi and Chief Security Officer, Lt. Col. Godfrey Chembap (Rtd), and Course Coordinator of the Visual Handicaps Section, Mrs. Doris Gomos who represented the Head of Department, Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences.

“They conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya and the entire university community to the father of the deceased, Mr. Anthony Ruga. While praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased, they told the family that the university community is grieving with them and assured of the university Management’s readiness to provide them the necessary support wherever possible,” the statement added.

