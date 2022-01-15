Bagudu: Buhari Warned APC Govs Not to Take Peoples’ Confidence for Granted

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari warned elected governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to take the confidence reposed in them by the electorate in their respective states for granted.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, who disclosed this while speaking at a programme organised by youth and women wing of the APC North-west zone to celebrate youth and women inclusion in governance in Kebbi State, said the President told the governors to prove and ensure that the confidence of people in them are not in vain in their states.

“For this, our administration has decided to support the youth and women by giving hopes and opportunities to them,” Bagudu said.

The governor said the President has demonstrated through those he has appointed that “we should not only bring the young people into power but show them how they can bring the needed desire change to the states and country as a whole.”

He added that based on the President’s warning and advice his administration has brought in courageous, ambitious and talented women and youth in kebbi into politics and power.

The governor cited the likes of Abubakar Malami the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation and Bawa, the EFCC chairman as instance of youth brought to power to take the rightful place in the transformation and development of Nigeria and that of Kebbi State.

He said that “There are consequences in making bad appointments. Therefore, we made sure the right people are in governance in Kebbi State.”

Bagudu explained that when the right young people are invested in more entrepreneurs who will create money and wealth more than government will be created.

The APC Zonal Youth Leader, North-west, Comrade Abubakar Saddik Sa’idu Fakai, commended the governor for ensuring political unity, spread of developmental projects, industrial development, economic empowerment, support to youth and women on various entrepreneurship as well as assistance to various trade associations, markets, road transport union workers, phone repairs association, NARTO, farmers, fishermen, herdsmen and for empowering Fulani women in the state.

He described the achievements recorded by the administration of Governor Bagudu as highly satisfactory and the reason youth and women in the zone decided to celebrate with him to show respect as well as encourage and motivate him to continue with the good works.

