Zulum Signs N269.6bn Budget, Child Protection Act into Laws

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has signed into law, the 2022 budget of N269.6 billion passed by the State Assembly

The Governor also signed two laws: Borno State Child

Protection Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

The signing took place yesterday in Maiduguri, and it was attended by the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, and principal officer of the Assembly.

The governor while expressing appreciation to the House for their continued support, said this has immensely contributed to the successes recorded by his administration in the last two and half years. He also assured of the continued sustenance of cordial relationship with the lawmakers throughout his tenure.

The budget was increased by the Assembly from the N267.9 billion proposed by Governor Zulum in November.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said the Child Protection Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act he signed were customized to reflect cultures and religious beliefs of the State, without undermining the main objective of the law.

Speaker of Borno State Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan explained that the slight increase of the budget was to meet needs of the State, which aligns with vision of all branches of Government.

The Governor had on November 30, 2021, proposed a budget of N267.9 billion with N172.5 billion for Capital Expenditure representing 65 per cent of the total budget, and N95.4 billion for recurrent expenditure.

On his part, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan commended the Governor for singing into law the Borno State Child Protection Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

Introducing the event, Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba-Jato gave a run down of achievements recorded by the Zulum administration.

Meanwhile, the governor has told members of the State’s Executive Council that he will not be entertaining any request that is not captured in the signed 2022 budget.

He said: “I am speaking to the members of the State Executive Council. The Commissioners should note that I will not take it lightly if anyone submits requests for projects and programmes that are not captured in the year 2022 budget. If you send any request to me that is outside the budget, I will out rightly reject such request.”

