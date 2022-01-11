Vandalism of Total’s Pipeline Forces Shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant

Emmanuel Addeh and Peter Uzoho

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has announced a shutdown of the Alaoji Power Plant in Abia State following the vandalisation of the plant’s gas supply pipeline belonging to TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

The NDPHC announced the development in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Head of Communication and Public Relations, Mr. Emmanuel Ojor.

The power company said TotalEnergies had in a letter written to it, declared a force majeure on gas supply to Alaoji, resulting from its NOPL Line vandalisation at KP41 Alaoma Etche Cluster on January 7, 2022.

According to the statement, the Line Block Valve at KP38 was closed to isolate the sabotage point and depressurisation of the line, a situation that wouls affect gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant until further notice.

As a result of this development, it quoted TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited to have stated that, “Gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant was suspended due to this unfortunate event.”

“Preliminary investigation to determine the extent of the damage was ongoing, and repair works shall commence as soon as feasible,” the statement said

The NDPHC however regretted announcing the shutdown of the plant.

The Omotosho National Independent Power Project (NIPP) was shut down last month due to system wide curtailment of all gas shippers (gas producers/off takers) by the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC), “to forestall the imminent collapse of the gas grid.”

NGC had said at the time that the Trans-Forcardos Pipeline (TFP), belonging to NGC was breached on December 17, 2021.

That breach led to the deferment of about 250mmscfd of gas from the pipeline network, a situation that brought the network pressure to abysmal levels, thereby triggering an emergency.

The curtailment impacted operations of NDPHC negatively with Omotosho NIPP being shut down and gas supply to Geregu NIPP and Ihovbor NIPP also limited, thus leading to part load or low generation from these available power plants.

The NDPHC, however, assured all customers under its network that the Alaoji Power Plant and others would resume power generation as soon as gas supply was restored.

