Queiroz Welcomes Eagles Challenge

Head Coach of Egypt, Carlos Queiroz, has expressed his excitement ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations heavyweight clash with Nigeria.

Queiroz who is set to take part in his second AFCON following a disappointing run with South Africa back in 2002, sent words of comfort to the fans while insisting they are targeting nothing but the title in Cameroon.

“It’s a great pleasure to face Nigeria in the opening game. We want to face the strongest teams in the tournament,” Queiroz said in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Nigeria is a very strong team, but we have no objections. It’s always good to compete against football giants.

“We have a lot of players that are competing among themselves for a starting position, and that’s great because we came here to play seven games.

“Our ambition is very simple. Win all the matches,” the Portuguese coach concluded.

This game will mark Queiroz’s second-ever game against Nigeria, having coach Iran against the Super Eagles during the 2014 World Cup, which ended in a dull 0-0 draw.

RESULTS

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Comoros 0-1 Gabon

(TUES Jan 11)

Algeria v Sierra Leone (2pm)

Nigeria v Egypt (5pm)

Sudan v G’Bissau (8pm)

(WED Jan 12)

Algeria v S’ Leone (2pm)

Nigeria v Egypt (5pm)

Sudan v G’ Bissau (8pm)

AFCON TIT BITS (DAY 3)

*Super Eagles’ Debutants!

With Super Eagles up in arm against multiple African champions, Egypt, top players like Kelechi Iheanacho, Joe Aribo and 12 others like Maduka Okoye, Frank Onyeka, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidera Ejuke, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Nwakali, Olisa Ndah, John Noble and Peter Olayinka are tasting AFCON tournament for the first time.

*Nigeria, Egypt in Game of Revenge or Encore?

When three-time AFCON winners Nigeria and Egypt with seven titles under their belts take to the pitch in the opening Group D match this evening, it will be the first meeting by the two sides in the tournament since the 3-1 win of the Pharaohs at Angola 2010 event. Interestingly, today’s encounter will hold on the eve of 11th year anniversary of the last encounter in Benguela, Angola.

*Tale of Two Kelechis in Eagles’ Camp

Kelechi Nwakali was a last minute replacement for Victor Osimhen. But going by Super Eagles’ final list to the tournament, there are two Kelechis in the team, the other one is Iheanacho. There exist a striking similarities between the duo namely: both grew up and started their career in Owerri. Both were involved with Golden Eaglets win at FIFA U-17 tournament . While Iheanacho won with Garba Manu in 2013, Nwakali won with Emmanuel Amuneke in 2015 and at both tournaments, the duo won the ‘Golden Ball’ award and today they are back in the national team for the AFCON tournament for the first time.

*What is Special About Roumde Adja Stadium in Garoua?

The Garoua Stadium has a capacity of 30,000 but it the farthest centre from the Capital, Yaoundé. It will take 16 hours 59 minutes of road travel from the capital but closer to Nigeria’s border from Yola. Should Nigeria top the group in the quest to win the cup, Super Eagles will remain in the city as home ground till the end of quarter final when they travel Douala for semi-final duel if they win.

*Special Treat for Former CAF Boss, Issa Hayatou

The Northern city of Garoua holds a special treat to the tournament. It is the home town of former CAF Boss, Issa Hayatou, who held sway from 1988 to 2017 when he was defeated by immediate past leader, Ahmad Ahmad. But with football on the centre stage in the city from this evening, politics will take back stage and former African Supremo could be among the VIP during all or some of the matches at the centre.

*Vincent Aboubakar, the Opening Match Hero

In the difficult opening match of the AFCON 2021 2-1 for host, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon against Burkina Faso, the match hero, Vincent Aboubakar, who scored two penalty goals now have three goals in nine games in the history of the tournament. His first was the match winning goal against Egypt in the final match of the 2017 edition of the tournament!

Stabbed Journalists Staying on

The Algerian journalists who suffered a knife attack in Douala on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations want to carry on their coverage in Cameroon.

Mehdi Dahak, who owns an Algerian football website, said yesterday that one colleague needed hospital treatment after suffering two “deep wounds” while he himself was cut in the face.

The incident on Sunday, in which money, three phones and a passport were stolen, took place just seconds after the three men left their hotel in the Bonapriso area of Cameroon’s largest city.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

