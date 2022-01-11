NPFL LMC Banishes Niger Tornadoes to Abuja, Fined N5.5m

In continuation of its zero tolerance for any form of misconduct in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season, the League Management Company (LMC), has again slammed Niger Tornadoes and the club’s officials found in breach of the league’s Rules and Framework .

Uyo- based Dakkada were early last week similarly hammered with an outrageous fine after the club’s official slapped a match official.

In the latest exercise of Summary Jurisdiction, Niger Tornadoes and two of the club officials were fined a total of N5.5million. Tornadoes were also banished to play their next three home matches at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja in addition to two suspended points deduction.

These were the outcome of the decision of the LMC after reviewing the crisis emanating from the MatchDay 5 fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United.

The LMC also requested the Nigeria Referees Appointment Committee to review the performance of the Centre Referee in the MatchDay 5 fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United.

“Following preliminary investigations and consideration of reports from the Match Commissioner, Match Referee and the Referees Assessor, the LMC charged Tornadoes for breaches of Rule B13.52, C0 and B13.21, resolving to fine the club a total of N5.5m, to play their next three home matches at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and a suspended two points deduction.

“Umar Farouk, the Chief Coach of Niger Tornadoes was charged with breach of Rule C11 for assault on the Referee when he struck a blow to his head as the Referee proceeded towards the dressing room at halftime.

“The LMC consequently has expelled Farouk from all NPFL organized activities with immediate effect. The LMC also recommended for a review of his coaching license by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as he is deemed to have failed the threshold to be a coach under the NFF licence,” the league body ruled.

