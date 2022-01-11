New AEDC MD to Collaborate With NAPTIN on Staff Training

Emmanuel Addeh

Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc, Mr. Akin Bada, has said that the company will collaborate with the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) for training opportunities that the institute offer.

A statement by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, quoted Bada as stating that this will help raise the competency profile of the company’s workers in order to improve service delivery to the customers.

Bada who gave the assurance when he received the Director General of the Institute, Mr. Bolaji Nagode in his office in Abuja said that NAPTIN has become the first port of call for utilities seeking to train its personnel in the electricity industry across the African continent.

He stated that human capital remains the most critical asset of any organisation, stressing that every organisation must continually ensure that the capacity of its most critical asset is constantly positioned to deliver on its mandate.

“I am happy that NAPTIN which was established by the federal government of Nigeria to offer a wide range of manpower development programmes consistent with the needs of the industry has shown itself to be able to respond to the training needs of the power sector.

“With your mandate and your pedigree as the foremost power training institute in Nigeria and the African continent therefore, AEDC will take good advantage of this opportunity to build the capacity of its workers,” he said.

In his response, Nagode congratulated Bada and the interim management team made up of Sani Usman, Donald Etim, Babajide Ibironke and Femi Zacchaeus on their appointment.

Nagode said the appointment of Bada, “who is a veteran of the industry” was indicative of the need to reposition AEDC for optimal service delivery to its customers.

“In this regard, we are prepared to work with your management for the repositioning of AEDC as a critical asset in the country through training,” he noted.

Nagode said the institute not only offers a wide range of human capacity training programmes but has also started its e-learning programmes in response to the safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since this pandemic is not about to leave us anytime soon, as a training institute, we adopted e-learning in order to ensure that the capacity of the workers in the sector is continually enhanced, ”he said.

