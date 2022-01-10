In Absence of Salah, Mane, Liverpool Struggle against Shrewsbury to Reach 4th Round

FA CUP

In the absence of their African stars who are away to Cameroon for the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), an under-strength Liverpool had to come from behind at Anfield to beat League One Shrewsbury Town 4-1 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The seven-time winners were shocked by Daniel Udoh’s opener for the visitors.

The Reds are missing their African stars including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are away in Cameroon to represent their countries.

But impressive teenager Kaide Gordon quickly levelled, before Fabinho fired the Reds ahead with a penalty for handball just before the break.

Substitute Roberto Firmino’s classy backheel and Fabinho’s late second wrapped up an ultimately emphatic win.

The Brazil midfielder’s penalty to put his side ahead was his first goal at Anfield since June 2020, a 30-yard rocket in an empty stadium that helped beat Crystal Palace and took his side to the brink of their first league title in 30 years.

And his second iced the cake for Covid-hit Liverpool as, with a side containing five youngsters, they were much more efficient in beating Shrewsbury than two seasons ago, when they were taken to an Anfield replay.

Elsewhere, Tottenham summoned the cavalry to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round, coming from a goal down to beat Morecambe 3-1.

Shrimps defender Antony O’Connor sidefooted a volley in from 10 yards to score the game’s opening goal after 33 minutes, prompting wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

But their hopes of a famous victory faded as goals from Harry Winks and substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave Tottenham victory.

