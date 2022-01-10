FINALLY, SOME TRUTH

President Biden has finally called out ex-President Trump with the colorful “dagger at the throat of democracy”. It’s not a new fact or a secret, everybody knew what had happened although a few deluded souls cannot accept it as the truth. This was not an alternative fact.

The more interesting part is that it is presented without any smoke or mirrors as so many political reports are accompanied by. The usual excuse is that “Since it is a matter before the courts we cannot comment on it”. A brief check of the headlines seems more coverage of COVID and the numbers dying despite the trump statement “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle-it will disappear.”

Another horrifying story The Kazakhstan President telling street security forces to kill protestors without warning and surely all this will do is remove a few brave voices rather than changing the facts. A final story is that the judge in the Ahmaud Arbery has stated the truth, it was murder, not some unfortunate mistake.

Too many times we are getting biased, blurred, baseless versions of what has happened from our leaders, and it is about time we were told the truth.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

