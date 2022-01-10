FAAN Tackles Corrupt Practices, Arrests 90 Touts at Lagos, Abuja Airports

Chinedu Eze

In line with its decision to wipe out corrupt practices at the airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons, caught at Nigeria’s busiest gateways, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The suspects were arrested for carrying out nefarious activities, including facilitating the issuance of fake COVID-19 test results, providing illegal yellow card for travellers, shortchanging travellers under the pretense of assisting them in their boarding process and acting as interface between passengers and airlines.

Other illicit activities include unauthorised entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance and crowding the departure halls, among others.

FAAN in statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said some of those arrested were staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and other airport staff.

“Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for same.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution,” the statement said.

The management of FAAN had earlier identified those who throng the airports to engage in illicit activities.

These include former airline workers, retired aviation agency workers, their relations and others who may be familiar with the airport environment.

The agency alleged that they connived with some airport workers to carry out their illicit activities and vowed that these touts must be eliminated from the airports because their activities could encourage insider threat, which could constitute critical security breach at the airports.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

