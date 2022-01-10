Djokovic Given No Assurance of Medical Exemption, Says Aussie Lawyers

AUSSIE OPEN

Novak Djokovic was given no assurances that a medical exemption would allow him into Australia, lawyers fighting to deport the tennis star have argued.

The court filing by lawyers for the Australian government also reveal Djokovic, 34, is unvaccinated.

Australia’s Covid border rules ban non-double vaccinated foreigners from entering, unless they have a medical exemption from having the jabs.

Djokovic’s legal team argue a recent infection gives him a valid exemption.

The Serbian tennis player flew into Melbourne last week, hoping to defend his Australian Open title.

But instead he has been held in an immigration detention centre as his lawyers prepare to appeal against a decision by Australia’s federal government to cancel his visa.

The case is due to go before a judge on Monday. Tennis Australia has said it needs to know by Tuesday if he will be allowed to play, as it has to schedule his matches for the tournament, which begins 17 January.

On Saturday, Djokovic’s lawyers submitted a 35-page document, arguing that their client fulfilled the criteria for a vaccine exemption certificate because of a recent Covid infection, which was confirmed by a PCR test on 16 December.

But in Sunday’s court filing, lawyers for Australia’s home office dismissed this as a valid reason.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

